A car that was considered ugly during its time but has since developed a cult following has popped up on eBay. The listing says the vehicle located in Buffalo, New York.

1973 AMC GREMLIN X

This particular Gremlin has a manual transmission with just 23,000 original miles on it. It looks to be in great cosmetic shape, with a bright red & yellow exterior (Hulk Hogan approved!) and a brown & tan interior.

Here's what the listing says about the car's condition:

[1973] x with 23k on body. Rebuilt 401 and new 4 speed super T 10. Interior completely restored. Amazing overall condition. Only mechanical issue diagnosed is low oil pressure. Will need oil pump serviced. Only body issue is that doors are hard to close. Will also include a set of headers.

via GIPHY

A FACE ONLY A MOTHER COULD LOVE

The Gremlin was a 2-door, subcompact car developed by the American Motors Company from 1970 to 1978. It's widely considered one of the "ugliest cars ever made," which has actually helped its collectability over time.

1970 AMC Gremlin Getty Images loading...

The fact that the Gremlin has grown so much in popularity has left a lot gearheads shaking their heads. The Gremlin wasn't a particularly well-made vehicle, nor did it offer much in terms of performance. But its highly unusual shape has made the car a guaranteed head-turner, which is what a certain type of collector is after.

In 1977, the second-to-last year of production, the AMC Gremlin cost $2,995, or $14,668 in 2022 money. The asking price on this Gremlin is $19,000.

Check out the pictures below of this 1973 AMC Gremlin for sale in Buffalo:

Rare AMC Gremlin for Sale in Upstate New York What a find! A rare AMC Gremlin in great condition has popped up for sale in Upstate New York.

13 Weird Personalized Plates You Can Get in New York Right Now As of this writing, we found 13 strange personalized vanity plates you can put on your car, if you dare.