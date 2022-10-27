Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City

Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once.

Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York.

The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:

19-36-37-46-56 +24

The winning tickets were sold in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, and New York. The one from New York was sold in Orange County at Cumberland Farms on Brookside Road. Just down the road from Legoland in Goshen.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Second NY Powerball Winner

This is the second million-dollar Powerball winner in New York in the last week.

3 winning second-place tickets were sold in the Saturday, October 22 Powerball drawing, including one in New York.

The winning numbers were:

19-25-48-55-60 +18

The million-dollar tickets were sold in South Carolina, Texas, and New York in Nassau County at the Albertson's store on Willis Avenue.

Take 5 Winner in Mohawk

Someone a little closer to Central New York is holding a winning Take 5 lottery ticket.

The winning Take 5 numbers for the Sunday, October 23 midday drawing were:

13-15-18-22-27

The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk. It's worth $17,558.00.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

Lottery Scam

Lottery players are being warned about a recent scam using the Mega Millions name and logo that promises big prizes.

The latest one making the rounds is using WhatsApp to send “Cash Gift” notifications to random phone numbers promising a $700,000 cash prize. The scammers are hoping someone will pay a large fee to claim a “prize” that does not exist.

Mega Millions warns consumers that there are no random prizes awarded anywhere in the world simply on the basis of phone numbers or email addresses. Our game is sold only in the United States and only by our participating lotteries.

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 44 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on September 21st 2022, as we publish this article.