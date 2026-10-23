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September hasn’t been kind to anyone with money in the markets. Inflation is still sitting above the Federal Reserve’s target, rates just went up again, and the dollar keeps getting stronger. That’s usually a rough combo for riskier investments.

So you’d expect Bitcoin to be taking a beating. It isn’t. It has dodged the big September slump we’ve seen in some past years. As of early Monday, the BTC price USD was about $83,263, down 1.53% over the past 24 hours, according to Binance data. Don’t mistake that for smooth sailing, though. Bitcoin is still bouncing around from one day to the next. What stands out is how it has shrugged off a whole pile of bad news at once.

Inflation Is Still Squeezing Wallets

You don’t need a finance degree to know prices are a big deal right now, for families and for Wall Street. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in August, and prices are now 3.4% higher than they were a year ago. Gas did plenty of the damage, jumping 3.9% in a single month.

So what does that have to do with Bitcoin? Inflation shapes what investors expect from interest rates, bond yields and the dollar. If rates stay high for a while, assets that don’t pay interest have a tougher time winning over people’s cash. And Bitcoin is big enough that Wall Street pays attention, with a market cap right around $1.7 trillion.

There’s no simple rule, though. Hotter inflation doesn’t automatically send Bitcoin up or down. Liquidity, investor mood and regulatory news all get a say. Inflation hits close to home, too. We have been following how rising prices are affecting New Yorkers, including the state’s inflation refund checks going out to eligible residents.

The Fed Raises Rates Again

The Federal Reserve gave the markets something else to chew on this month. On September 16, the Fed raised its target range for the federal funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point, to 3.75% to 4%. Its message: inflation is still too high, and this move should help bring it back toward the 2% goal. The Federal Reserve’s official statement has the full details.

Higher rates make cash and bonds look a lot more appealing, since investors can earn more without riding crypto’s ups and downs. They can also tighten the wider economy, which tends to cool demand for riskier bets.

But the big selloff never came. Bitcoin was trading around $78,000 on September 18, about where it sat before the hike. At roughly $83,263 now, it’s up about 7% from that mark.

A Surprisingly Steady September

September has never been Bitcoin’s best month. CoinDesk reports it has lost about 3% on average in September since 2013. This year, as of September 18, it was down only about 1.5% for the month, even with the rate hike, a stronger dollar and uncertainty over crypto legislation in Washington.

Steady doesn’t mean calm, though. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has swung between a low of about $82,722 and a high of about $85,126, with roughly $27.2 billion in trading volume. Ethereum and Solana slipped too, down about 2% and 1.7%, so this wasn’t just a Bitcoin story.

Remember, one day’s numbers won’t tell you where things are headed. Bitcoin is still about 34% below its all-time high of roughly $126,198.

Washington Adds to the Mix

The Fed isn’t the only thing moving crypto. Lawmakers in D.C. can change how investors see the whole industry, too. Earlier this month, Bitcoin briefly dipped below $75,000 after the Clarity Act stalled in the Senate, according to CoinDesk. It steadied soon after and is now trading about $8,000 higher.

So investors are keeping an eye on two things at once. The Fed sets the tone for the whole economy, while Congress can shift expectations for crypto itself. Either one can shake up prices in the short term, and sometimes they tug in opposite directions.

What to Watch This Fall

Following Bitcoin into the fall? Here’s what to keep on your radar:

Monthly inflation reports: they’ll show whether prices are cooling off or sticking around. Fed decisions: they hint at where borrowing costs are headed. Treasury yields and the dollar: both show how markets are reacting. Crypto policy in Washington: the next move on Capitol Hill could matter. Trading volume: it can tell you if a dip is just a blip or the start of something bigger.

No single one of these tells the whole story. Bitcoin has held up pretty well through a rate hike and plenty of other headwinds this month, but it’s still a bumpy ride. Binance’s own market commentary put the latest dip down to cooler trading activity and general caution across crypto.

That fits the numbers. With about $27.2 billion changing hands in 24 hours and a market cap near $1.7 trillion, this market is still wide awake, just a little more careful than usual. There’s also a built-in limit on supply, with about 20.1 million of Bitcoin’s 21 million coins already in circulation. That won’t stop the price from moving around, but it’s part of why so many people keep a close eye on it. If the next inflation report runs hot or the Fed sounds more aggressive, expect the swings to get bigger before things settle down.