Don’t Fall For Scammers In The Syracuse Area Posting Fake Job Openings

Right now, many Central New Yorkers are looking for work. Don't fall victim to scammers in the Syracuse area posting fake job openings.

According to Local SYR, Manlius police are warning Central New Yorkers to watch out for a new scam involving job postings. This latest scam follows a posting by a local business for an opening a few weeks ago on several sites including Indeed:

The position was filled, but they then learned that their information was being used on other job sites without their knowledge. The business got calls from people claiming they were scammed and took part in fake interviews."

Currently, police say an unknown person asked people for pictures of their driver’s license, social security cards, and banking information, all part of this job interview. Officers advise people to never send personal information via text, and be sure to report it to the authorities if you are being asked.

Apply Now: The Largest Residential Energy Improvement Company in the Mohawk Valley Is Hiring

Don't fall for scams, use our CNY Online Job Fair.

Are you looking for a long-term, stable, and rewarding career? When you become a team member at Standard, you will receive above average wages up to $75,000 per year! They also provide great health benefits that begin on day one! That is right; health care is available starting on your first day at Standard! And that is just one benefit; you get so much more.

Standard has been in the industry for a long time, since 1928. They have learned that having a great work-life balance is so important. Knowing that, they pay for you to take a vacation! After six months, employees earn a week of paid vacation time that they can choose to use on three vacation packages that they offer! Or help pay for a vacation you already have planned, up to $2,000!

Read all about it online here.

