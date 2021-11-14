Gadhafi’s Son Announces Candidacy for President of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — Libya's election agency says the son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi has announced his candidacy for the country's presidential election next month.

Libya's election agency said in a statement Sunday that Seif al-Islam submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabah.

Gadhafi's son was captured by fighters late in 2011, the year when a popular uprising toppled Gadhafi after more than 40 years in power.

Moammar Gadhafi was later killed amid the ensuing fighting that would turn into a civil war.

2021 World Series Artifacts Will Live in Cooperstown at Baseball Hall of Fame Artifacts from the 2021 World Series that featured the Atlanta Braves' first championship since 1995, made their way to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Houston, clinching the World Series in game 6, 4 games to 2.

The baseball artifacts were on display in Albany at the Albany Airport baggage claim area on Wednesday, before making the trip to Cooperstown.

Here are 9 now historic artifacts from the series that will forever live at the Hall of Fame.

11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.

One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.

Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.