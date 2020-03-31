Moscow Goes into Lockdown, Rest of Russia Braces for Same

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian capital has woken up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city of 13 million to stay home. The government ordered other regions of the vast country to quickly prepare for the same as Moscow, to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. Russia so far has been relatively spared by the outbreak, with 1,836 cases and nine deaths, but the past few days have seen an increase in the number of cases. President Vladimir Putin on Monday warned his envoys in Russia's far-flung regions that they will be personally responsible for the availability of beds, ventilators and other key equipment.