New York State Man Sues McDonald’s, Wendy’s Over Size of Beef

This guy has beef with a couple of major food chains. Or maybe it's another case of "Where's the beef?" One New York state man feels that two fast-food giants are skimping out on the size of their burgers. And of course, we all know what happens in today's world when the slightest little thing doesn't go someone's way. You sue.

Meat Shrinkage

Reuters is reporting that a Suffolk County man is suing both McDonald's and Wendy's for defrauding customers by making their menu items look way bigger in advertisements than in real life. The man accuses both chains of using undercooked beef patties in their ads to make their burgers look 15% to 20% larger than what they really are. Well, people have been known to lie about size.

Reuters says the man had ordered a Big Mac from McDonald's and the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy's when he noticed how little beef he was really getting. The proposed class-action suit was filed Tuesday in a Brooklyn federal court.

Another Suit Against a Fast Food Chain

If this sounds a bit familiar, you may remember a similar suit in March 2022 against Burger King, that accuses the restaurant chain of deceiving customers with their advertising.

NY Woman Sues Over Fruit

Late last year, a New York woman sued Kellogg's because she claims their strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts don't have enough strawberries. The suit claims that the snacks actually contain more pears and apples, which doesn't provide a strawberry’s nutritional benefit. TMZ says that the ingredients on the back of the box say the Pop-Tarts are made with “2% or less” of pears, apples, and strawberries.

TMZ says the class-action suit is claiming the damages exceed $5 million dollars. Why the woman hasn't actually gone out to her nearest produce stand and actually bought some real strawberries for consumption remains a total mystery.

NY Man Sues Because His Dinner Rolls Lied To Him

People take their food very seriously. In December 2020, a Yonkers man lead a class-action lawsuit that claims the famous King's Hawaiian Rolls were not actually made in Hawaii. TopClassActions.com says he went to get a pack of the Hawaiian rolls at a Stop and Shop and realized that the rolls were actually made in Torrance, California, according to the fine print on the label.