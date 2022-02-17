That sucking sound you heard over the last decade was the thousands of people who were leaving Upstate New York.

A report last year in the Albany Business Journal listed the Upstate towns that lost the most people over the decade between census', 2010-2020. It is interesting, too. I have been to almost all of these communities and many of them are lovely, offer some great things for visitors to see and do, and have long and rich histories in the Empire State.

So why do so many of the people here leave? I really don't know for sure but I bet it is a mixture of things. Taxes are high, young people graduate from high school and leave and don't come back, high paying jobs are scarce, winters are brutal, etc. I don't know. It could be any number of things. But one thing is for sure, as this list shows, people are leaving. Lots of them. This list has some surprises.

Two of the towns that lost the most people (by percent) are known as "prison towns," where almost everyone either works at, has worked at, or has a family member that has worked at any of the several major prisons located in these two towns.

Another surprise on this list is a village that is one of Upstate's most famous and charming Adirondack destinations.

Why do they leave these places? Here are a dozen of the biggest population losers. Like I said, some of these will definitely surprise you.

