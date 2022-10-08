Apple Forced To Switch Chargers For iPhones in New York State?

Interesting. The days of asking someone if you can borrow their phone charger only to find out that they don't even have the same cord you need might be over. Apple is being forced to get rid of the chargers that they are currently selling and only sell phones that can accommodate a universal charger, the USB-C.

At least this is the case right now over in Europe. The European Union is gearing up to force all electronic companies to change their power source to USB-C. This includes all laptops, ipads, and phones. Droid users rejoice! If you are using a more-recent model phone of Android or Samsung, you are probably already using the USB-C charger cord.

By the end of 2024, all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. From spring 2026, the obligation will extend to laptops. The new law, adopted by plenary on Tuesday with 602 votes in favour, 13 against and 8 abstentions, is part of a broader EU effort to reduce e-waste and to empower consumers to make more sustainable choices", according to USA Today.

Officials expect that by passing this bill would reduce waste by approximately $250 million. Apple, as you could imagine, isn't in support of this moving siting that it would 'hurt innovation'.

PRO TIP: I have an android right now. I will always have an android, no matter how often my family tries to get me to become an iPhone user. It is not always easy to find a USB-C charger for Android if you are not at home. They make these little cord adaptors that can go on any cord to accommodate any type of phone. I keep them in my car in case of an emergency.

