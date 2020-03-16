Onondaga County Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

Onondaga County is confirming the first person has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a press conference today, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the first person has tested positive for coronavirus. The patient is a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions. The woman is currently hospitalized.

According to Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta, who also spoke at the press conference, the patient has no recent history of traveling outside the country.

The Governor announced earlier that restaurants, bars, gyms, and casinos will close tonight at 8pm in an effort to hamper the spread of the virus. Take out and pick up are still available.