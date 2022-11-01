WARNING: Gigantic Recall Issued for Popular Shampoo Products

Have you bought hair products recently? If yes, you might want to double-check what you purchased. I usually buy the same products over and over again, but sometimes out of the blue, I'll go rogue and buy a brand-new one that I've never used before.

Sometimes it works out, but other times it's a big mistake...like in this case. A recall has been issued on some popular dry shampoo products and more information has come out about what's going on.

Canva Canva loading...

What Popular Shampoo Product is Being Recalled?

According to officials, the recall is for some dry shampoo aerosol products that are from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and TRESemme. That list is pretty big if you ask me, it's a lot of products to be mindful of.

Why Was the Recall Issued?

Sources say these products reportedly have elevated levels of benzene in them and benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Ugh, this is where it gets very serious...benzene exposure can result in cancers such as Leukemia, blood cancer, cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders. Exposure to benzene can happen by inhalation, orally, and right through the skin. Yikes, it's something you don't want to mess with.

How Big Is the Recall?

Oh it's big. The recall has been issued nationwide throughout the United States. Retailers have been notified about it and are in the process of removing the products from their shelves.

How Do You Know If You Purchased a Product That Has Been Recalled?

It's always a little scary when you hear something has been recalled. The products that are involved in the recall were produced prior to October of 2021. If you did purchase a product on the recall list stop using it immediately and visit https://www.unileverrecall.com to find out how to get reimbursement for eligible products.

Click here to see all of the product codes and what specific ones are impacted by the recall.

We are talking about a serious issue, here are some of the most wanted in New York and new laws that everyone should be aware of:

22 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."