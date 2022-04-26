Popular Utica Pizza Shop Closes Doors, Cites New Ownership

A lot of local businesses have closed their doors over the last few years. Another had done the same in the Utica area, one that you may have frequented in the past.

They announced their news via Facebook, Rosato's Pizzeria and Bakery on Champlin Ave in Utica is no longer in business as of today, April 26.

According to the post, the business has been purchased and the new owners are currently in the process of remodeling the inside of the building, and will be opening under a new name. There's no word if it will remain a pizza place, or if it will switch to something entirely different. There's also no word about when we can expect to see the doors open for the new business.

Rosato's Pizzeria and Bakery opened back in 2019. I remember going to their soft opening and I was impressed. Sad to see them go, but definitely eager to hear what is going in its place. As we learn more about that, we'll update you.

So many are heart broken as one New Hartford, New York business has announced they'll be closing their doors for good after ten years.

The announcement came from the owner of O'Baby's Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe, Laura.

After almost 10 wonderful years serving the community of Central New York, I am writing this with mixed emotions.

Anyone who knows Laura knows that she is the definition of a hardworking woman. For the past several years, she's been juggling several jobs on top of running O'baby's to fill the part of her heart that loves art, music and live entertainment. Although she has loved the journey that the popular sandwich shop has provided her over the past decade, she's ready to move on to the next chapter of her life. She says you should "always follow your heart, work hard and set your mind to things."

We'll miss both of these businesses, that's for sure.

