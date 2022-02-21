The 7 Ugliest Towns in New York State

The Empire State is full of beauty, and also a lot of ugly.

New York has a lot of pretty and beautiful things that it can take credit for. From the rolling hills of the Adirondacks to the New York City Skyline, New York State is truly the Empire State and I am proud to call myself a New Yorker.

However, not everything in our great state is sunshine and rainbows. In fact, there are quite a few things that fall into the unattractive category. All sorts of things from the fact that two of New Yorks' football teams aren't actually in New York, to the fact that we have had an unusual amount of governors needed to resign due to scandal.

We have some ugly things in our state, including these 7 cities:

1. Niagara Falls, New York

The beauty of the natural wonder known as the Mighty Niagara Falls does not take away from how ugly this city is. Just drive through the city and you will see exactly what I am talking about.

2. Rochester, New York

Known as the Flower City since the mid-1800s due to being home to the world's largest seed company, not that you could tell that now, Rochester is the 3rd largest city in New York by population size but definitely ranks towards the bottom of the best looking cities in New York.

3. Jamestown, New York

Being the home of Lucille Ball, I often think that is the only reason that New York allows this city to remain a part of the state. The legacy of Ms. Ball seems to be the only redeeming quality for this pretty ugly New York City.

4. Utica, New York

...Uhm.... There's nothing really to see in Utica, so when you're on I-90, just keep driving.

5. The Bronx, New York

Having lived in The Bronx for a while I can say, for a fact, that while this place is the birthplace of Hip Hop and home to the best baseball team in the world, Hollywood chose this city to serve as the home of The Joker for a reason.

6. Albany, New York

It's actually quite sad that the capital city of the best state in the nation is so ugly. Don't believe me, just drive 1 block north from the Empire State Plaza and you'll see exactly what I'm talking about.

7. Newburgh, New York

Newburgh is so ugly that the city doesn't even have any signs that say Welcome to Newburgh, that's all you need to know about this city in New York.

What do you think about this list? Did I list a city incorrectly? Is there a city or town that you think should be on this list?

