Your Halloween Dinner Date Could Be A Ghost At The Brae Loch Inn In Cazenovia

Looking to have dinner in a haunted inn restaurant here in Central New York? Look no further than The Brae Loch Inn located in Cazenovia.

The Brae Loch Inn is a Scottish inn nestled next to Cazenovia Lake. Not only will you find amazing rooms to sleep in, you'll find amazing food too.

Built in 1805, the William Burr Estate became the setting for beautiful weddings, intimate fine dining, overnight accommodations, as well as catering, business meetings, and banquets.

The question everyone asks is whether or not if the place is haunted. Is it?

Soul Searchers of Auburn will give a presentation of their ghostly evidence from The Brae Loch and other CNY locations on Saturday October 16th at 6:30 PM.

Dinner includes house salad, choice of Guinness Steak Pie, Lobster Mac & Cheese or Vegan Stuffed Zucchini. $35 includes tax & tip. All beverages at additional charge."

Tickets for this event are $35, and can be purchased online.

Haunted History Trail has several reports of the building being haunted. It doesn't appear to be evil spirits, but the spirits do roam the grounds:

Guests have reported a ghostly girl in a long blue dress offering to show them to their room. Other tales include a man and woman walking through closets and light orbs floating through canopy beds"

Pre-scheduled ghost tours are welcomed by reservation, as are professional ghost hunters. The Inn is also open year-round for those who would like to dine, stay, and enjoy a self-guided tour. You can find out more on their website.

