$1 Bail for Cortland Co. Man Accused of Shooting at Cars

Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say Billy Jack Foster Junior of Marathon, who was arrested May 1 for allegedly shooting at several vehicles, including one that was occupied at the time, is facing additional counts but had no problem posting bail.

The 28-year-old was initially charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon, misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Weapon, misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and three misdemeanors of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia.

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News (file) Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News (file) loading...

Sunday, May 15 he was charged with three felony counts each of Criminal Mischief and Reckless Endangerment.

In the initial complaint, residents on Route 200 in the Town of Harford reported vehicles being hit by gunfire and Investigators were able to determine where the rounds had been fired and determined Foster was the gunman.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies searched his home and secured firearms and controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say Foster was released on his own recognizance after being charged on May 1st while Sunday, following his arraignment, he was sent to the Cortland County Jail on one dollar cash bail.

He’s been ordered to appear in Harford Town Court on June 1.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

Check Out This Gothic Revival and Italianate Style House in Le Raysville