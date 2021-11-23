10 CNY Christmas Tree Farms With Cut Your Own, Pre-Cut & Even Colored Trees

Have you decked the halls for the holidays yet? There are a number of tree farms in Central New York offering cut your own, pre-cut, and even colored trees for the Christmas season.

It's the age-old debate - having a real or artificial Christmas tree. If you have to have a real tree for the season, you're in luck. There are several places you can take the family into the fields and cut your own to make holiday memories. Or you can avoid all that extra work and get one precut.

If you know a Christmas tree farm we missed, email Polly@BigFrog104.com to have it added to the list.

10 Places to Cut Your Own or Get Pre Cut Christmas Trees in Central New York If a real Christmas tree is a holiday must in your house, here are several places to you can cut your own or get one precut. There's even a farm with colored Christmas trees.

Stroll Through Christmas Wonderland of 35 Themed Trees in Syracuse Stroll through Syracuse's largest selection of holiday decorations spread over 25,000 square feet in a Christmas wonderland at Chuck Hafner's.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.