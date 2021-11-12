13 Upstate Food Icons That Are Hard to Find Outside of New York State
Upstate New York has many popular regional food favorites. Some are even micro-regional favorites. But all of the foods on this list, although beloved in Upstate New York, are almost impossible to find once you leave the friendly confines of the Empire State.
Sponge Candy (Buffalo) and Michigan Hot Dogs (Plattsburg) are two examples of food items that are micro-regionally popular. In this case just in the two mentioned cities. Garbage Plates and Pink Striped Cookies, too. Other items, like Mozzarella Sticks and Raspberry Sauce can be found at several locations in Upstate as a menu appetizer. Chicken Riggies can now be found in Italian restaurants across the region, having grown in popularity out from the Utica/Rome area where they got their start. Still, trying to find these, or any of the other items on this list, anywhere else in the country is a near impossible task!