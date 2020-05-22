2 Arrested After Shots Fired, High Speed Chase and Crash in Utica

Two Utica men face charges in connection with a shots fired investigation in Utica that ultimately led to a high speed chase and crash into a utility pole, according to Utica Police.

Cops were called for a shots fired complaint on Sunset Ave and Shaw Street shortly before 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. Witnesses told police that occupants in two separate vehicles were firing, and described one vehicle as a silver Dodge Caravan. Officers also found several 9mm and .40 caliber shell casings at the scene.

UPD officers say they tried to pull over a silver Dodge Caravan not long after, but the driver wouldn't stop and led police on a chase. The pursuit of that silver minivan had to be called off, police say, because the driver was so reckless they had public safety concerns about continuing the pursuit. Within moments, police said, they were called to an accident scene on the 700 block of Blandina Street were a silver Dodge Caravan had crashed into a utility pole. The driver, 19-year-old Sirr Roberts, had suffered a signicant leg injury, a release from UPD said, and officers also said they found a wallet inside the vehicle with the identification of another man who was not at the scene. Additionally, officers said they learned at the scene that another man who was in the vehicle left the scene and appeared to suffering from a serious arm fracture.

Later in the night, Police say a man went to a local hospital with a broken arm, saying he'd been injured in an automobile accident. That person, 23-year-old Tyshawn Rhines, was the same man whose wallet had been found inside the smashed silver minivan, police said.

Roberts and Rhines are each charged with felony counts of criminal possession of firearm and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree. Rhines also faces an additional charge of criminal possession of weapon in the third degree.

