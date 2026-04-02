Update: Bomb Threat at Utica’s Kennedy Middle School

Update: 2:30 PM

A bomb threat called in Thursday morning led to the evacuation of John F. Kennedy Middle School, with students and staff temporarily relocated while authorities investigated. The call came in around 9:15 a.m., claiming multiple explosive devices had been placed throughout the school and would detonate at a specific time.

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School officials quickly moved to evacuate the building, directing students and staff to Redeemer Church on Herkimer Road. Despite the urgency, the transition was orderly. Students remained calm as they were escorted out, and once at the church, Principal Matthew DeJesus and school staff accounted for everyone and maintained a controlled environment.

Utica Police, along with federal and local partners, secured the school and conducted a thorough sweep of the building and grounds. K-9 explosive detection teams were brought in, and after a complete search, authorities determined there were no explosives and no ongoing threat.

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Students were later transported back to the school by bus, and classes resumed as normal. Police say the investigation into the source of the threat is ongoing, with assistance from the FBI. Officials also expressed appreciation for the cooperation of families and praised Redeemer Church for opening its doors on short notice to provide a safe space during the incident.