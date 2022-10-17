2 CNY Restaurant Employees Fight, 1 Stabbed, Police Say

A fight between two employees at a well known Central New York restaurant resulted in one being sent to the hospital with a severe laceration to his arm.

New Hartford Police were called to Cafe Del Buono on Commercial Drive on Saturday evening for a reported fight involving two workers. When police arrived, they say the victim was found in the kitchen with a serious cut after another employee tried to stab him, according to a release from New Hartford Police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the wound, police said.

Ivan Rivera of Bridgewater was arrested on charges of Assault in the first-degree, Menacing in the second-degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth-degree.

The assault charge is a class-B level felony. The other two charges are class-A misdemeanors.

Rivera was arraigned on the charges and as of Monday morning was being $20,000 bond or $10,000 cash bail.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

