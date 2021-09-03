2 State Assembly Members In NY Test Positive For COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two members of New York’s state Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19 days after lawmakers gathered for a special legislative session.

ssembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Friday that Assembly members Charles Fall and Inez Dickens had tested positive for COVID-19. Heastie says both Fall and Dickens were vaccinated and are quarantining.

He says the Assembly is reaching out to other members and staff who may have been in contact with Fall and Dickens during Wednesday’s session in Albany.

Heastie himself said March 23 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and said he had “extremely mild symptoms.”