22 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Oneida County

The tetter-totter of new coronavirus cases in Oneida County continues as county health officials report 22 lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente shared the county's latest numbers during a lengthy public press conference on Wednesday that also included a dire financial picture for local governments (read more on that here).

The 22-new cases bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,936. For the third straight day, the county had no new deaths to report.

There are currently 232 known active cases in the county. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations involving county residents is down.

There are 14 county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus: 11 at MVHS, two at Rome Memorial Hospital, and one local resident who is hospitalized outside the county, he said.

That's down from a total of 25 ten days ago.

The county also no new potential public exposures to report on Wednesday.

