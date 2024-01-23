Dr. Kent Hall Gets Set for Final Day at Wynn This Friday

Dr. Kent Hall, the Chief Physician Executive at MVHS, is spending his final days at the newly opened Wynn Hospital. Hall will retire this Friday, January 26th.

Hall was instrumental in the transition to the new Wynn Hospital in Downtown Utica, a consolidation of services provided at Faxton-St. Lukes and St. Elizabeth's Hospital at the end of 2023. That role was one he expected to play as construction of the new hospital got underway in 2019. What he didn't expect, was the role he played for the community here when the world was shut down because of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.

Hall became a regular daily guest on the Keeler in the Morning program on WIBX starting in March, answering hundreds of questions from the public about the virus that literally shut down our daily lives. He was answer questions from the Keeler Show, and then take phone calls from listeners - not all of them happy and polite.

"I hear from people all the time how during those very difficult times, especially in the beginning, Dr. Hall was the voice of reason," said WIBX's Bill Keeler. "We were hearing from Dr. Fauci, from the World Health Organization, from President Trump, Governor Cuomo and locally, from the County Executive's Office every single day," he said. "Dr. Hall we be on the next day to answer questions about it and remind us that we were learning about this virus in real-time. He really got us all through COVID and I for one will never forget what he did for us."

Watch the Dr. Hall interview from Tuesday, January 23, 2024 below.



