23 Upstate New York Farms To Buy Fresh Local Turkeys For Thanksgiving At

Thanksgiving is almost here. Do you want to have a fresh local turkey served on your table? Here's 23 places to check out in Upstate New York.

We decided to put this list A - Z by farm name to make searching a little easier:



Barry’s Turkey Farm

Barry’s Turkey Farm is located at 1364 Jackson Road in Webster, NY 14580. You can call them at 585-872-2357.

Bluebird Dream Farm

Bluebird Dream Farm turkey pickup is at Trumansburg Main Street Market ( 21 E Main St , Trumansburg, NY 14886. You can call them at 607-387-8646. A $20 deposit is required when you apply for one online.

Cobblestone Valley Farms

Cobblestone Valley Farms is located at Cobblestone Valley Farm Preble, New York 13141. You can call them at 607-591-9607. UPDATE- Sold out for 2021.

Flanigan Hill Farm

Flanigan Hill Farm is located at 1157 Flanigan Rd, Hinsdale, NY 14743. Call them at (716) 307-9213.

Grindstone Farm

Grindstone Farm is located at 780 County Route 28, Tinker Tavern Rd., Pulaski, NY 13142. You can email them at customerservice@grindstonefarm.com. They are also offering Thanksgiving in a box.

Happy Hooves Organic Farm

Happy Hooves Organic Farm is located at13054 Ira Station Rd, Martville, NY 13111

Just a Few Acres Farm

Just a Few Acres Farm is located at 604 Van Ostrand Rd. Groton, NY 13073. They have a massive YouTube channel you should follow.

Karl Family Farms

Karl Family Farms is located at 2207 NY 32, Modena, NY, 12548. You can contact them online.

Marchaland Farms

Marchaland Farms is located at 211 Burton Road, Greenwich, NY 12834. You can call them at 518-538-1288.

Moon Dancing Farm

Moon Dancing Farm is located at 5164 RT-51, West Burlington, NY 13482. You can call them at (607) 267-6382.

Northwind Farms

Northwind Farms is located at 185 W Kerley Cor Rd, Tivoli NY 12583. You can call them at 845 757-5591.UPDATE- They are not taking new orders for turkeys.

Old Ford Farm

Old Ford Farm is located at 1359 Old Ford Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561. UPDATE- They are sold out of turkeys for 2021.

Ortensi Farm

Ortensi Farm is located at 741 County Highway 29, Richfield Springs, NY 13439. You can call them at 315-858-2634. UPDATE- Sold out for 2021. (Photo is a chicken)

Park Hill Poultry

Park Hill Poultry is located in Erin, NY 14838. You can call them at 607-280-2500.

Pasture Stand

Pasture Stand is located at 3440 Walworth Palmyra Rd. in Walworth, NY 14568. You can call them at (585) 953-0244.

Smith Road Farm

Smith Road Farm is located at 4504 Smith Rd., Marion NY, 14505. You can call them at 315-576-6434. UPDATE- 2021 turkeys are sold out.

Stone and Thistle

Stone and Thistle is located at 1211 Kelso Rd., East Meredith, NY 13757. You can call them at 607-278-5800.

Twin Brook Camillus Farm

Twin Brook Camillus Farm is located at 5908 Bennetts Corners Rd., Camillus, NY, US 13031. You can call them at (315) 672-5741.

Violet Hill Farm

Violet Hill Farm is located at 475 NY-51, West Winfield, NY 13491.

W.W. Longhorn Ranch

W.W. Longhorn Ranch is located in Bernhards Bay, NY 13028.

Wendel’s Poultry Farm

Wendel’s Poultry Farm is located at 12466 Vaughn St, East Concord, NY 14055. You can call them at 716-592-2299.

Wild Rose Farm

Wild Rose Farm is at 457 Guiles Road Owego, NY 13827 Tioga. You can call them at 607-687-7143.

Wm. H. Buckley Farm

Wm. H. Buckley Farm is located at 946 Saratoga Rd., Ballston Lake, NY 12019. You can call them at 518-280-3562.