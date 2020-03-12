The Coronavirus threat is not just impacting sporting events locally.

Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the annual Kristin’s Fund Gala scheduled for this Saturday at Turning Stone has been cancelled.

Organizers say they believe it’s their responsibility to be vigilant and protect vulnerable community members from the spread of the virus.

After consulting with several medical professionals event coordinators made the difficult decision to cancel this years event.

Organizers say while this may seem like an extreme measure, guests of the event come from all over the country and many guests of the event are in the “most vulnerable category.