7 Little Debbie’s Snacks Transformed Into Delicious Ice Cream Flavors

Whenever two of your childhood favorite snacks are on the table, it's hard to choose one over the other. With this latest announcement, your decision just became a whole lot easier.

Hudsonville Ice Cream is teaming up with Little Debbie to transform your favorite snacks into ice cream flavors. Originally introduced last year as a holiday special, Hudsonville is bringing back the 7 iconic flavors of Little Debbie's most popular treats. They pint sized ice creams will be sold for $2.50 exclusively at Walmart.

What Are The 7 Flavors?

Cosmic Brownies: Delicious brownie flavored ice cream mixed in with rainbow chips and brownie pieces.

Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla ice cream combined with pieces of oatmeal cookie and molasses.

Honey Buns: Honey bun pieces mixed into honey bun flavored ice cream with a cinnamon swirl.

Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream, a strawberry swirl, and cake pieces.

Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream, a chocolate swirl, and cake pieces.

Swiss Rolls: Chocolate cake ice cream, whipped cream swirl, and pieces of chocolate cake.

Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream, a fudge swirl, and pieces of waffle cone.

Now is the time to start making room in your fridge to stock up on all the flavors. The ice creams will be available in the New Hartford and North Utica Walmart's on Tuesday, February 1st.

Why have just one when you can try all seven! Send us your reactions to the new flavors by messaging us on Facebook or using the chat feature on our Big Frog 104 app.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York

17 Weird And Scary Food Combinations Utica And Rome Residents Are Using What condiment do you add to food that's totally not normal? This was a simple question asked for residents in the Utica and Rome area of New York that had gross responses.

Here are some of the craziest responses from across Rome, Utica, the Central New York region, and the Mohawk Valley:

The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans Some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation.