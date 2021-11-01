7th Annual Flags For Heroes Kicks Off Tuesday on Utica’s Parkway

A sea of American Flags is what you'll see this week when driving down Utica's Memorial Parkway. It's the 7th Annual Flags for Heroes event, put on annually around Veteran's Day by the Good New Center. The ceremony will be held Saturday at 3 p.m..

"The ceremony will be in recognition of the sacrifice of all veterans, active military and first responders," said Executive Director Judy Hauck. "The ceremony will be remembering the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm and the 20th anniversary of 9/11. There will tributes by the New Horizons quartet with patriot music," she said.

Photo courtesy of The Good News Center for TSM

Following Saturday's ceremony, there will be a candlelight ceremony with a blessing and a 21 gun salute, followed by the playing of Taps on the field. The event will also include remarks by veterans, dignitaries and members of Sitrin’s Military Rehabilitation Program.

Flags for Heroes is a 10-day display of 1000 full size American Flags on Utica’s Memorial Parkway in honor or memory of local heroes. They will fly from November 2nd through November 11th, which is Veteran's Day. Community members are encouraged to sponsor a flag by reaching out to the Good News Center, and all proceeds will benefit Sitrin’s Military Rehabilitation program.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

