9 Flipping Great Places to Celebrate Pancake Day in the Utica, New York Area

Pile on the syrup, butter, and other deliciously sweet toppings. March 1 is Pancake Day.

Did you know that throughout history, Pancakes have played a significant role during Lenten season? I truly had no idea, but the more you know.

According to Historic UK, Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

Shrove Tuesday was the last opportunity to use up eggs and fats before embarking on the Lenten fast and pancakes are the perfect way of using up these ingredients.

They say that the typical ingredients to make pancakes are very symbolic:

Eggs ~ Creation

Flour ~ The staff of life

Salt ~ Wholesomeness

Milk ~ Purity

Alas, we cannot be apart of the historical side of Pancake Day, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate here in Central New York. We (flipping) love pancakes, and there's plenty of different places you can go to get a big ol' stack.

We owe a big thanks to Facebook for helping us compile a list of some awesome places locally to celebrate Pancake Day. Who would you add to this list?

To end this sweet, informative post, I thought: "what's better than a pancake joke?"

A man is walking down the street, when suddenly he hears a cry for help. He looks around and sees an old lady being attacked by a person wearing a hood. He runs to her rescue, but realizes all he has to protect himself is a pancake. From a distance, he throws it at the attacker and it lands on his face, blinding him momentarily. Confused and scared, the hooded figure quickly runs away without harming the victim. The old lady is safe and sound, and thanks her savior profusely. After hearing this story, I guess you can say not all heroes wear crêpes!