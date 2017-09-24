A Taste Of Rome Comes To The Rome Art & Community Center – This Week In The Mohawk Valley

Long known as the ‘Getaway Region’ of New York, Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley always have something interesting to offer, this week a Taste of Rome to the Mohawk Valley.

WIBX 950 in conjunction with Oneida County Tourism host This Week In The Mohawk Valley and the CNY Travel Show to highlight community events and opportunities that are coming to the Mohawk Valley throughout the week.

This week, Jerry Deis, Executive Director of the Rome Art & Community Center is in studio with Sarah Foster of Oneida County Tourism and Jeff to talk about the upcoming Taste Of Rome coming to the community center September 30th and the 2017 Haunted House.

