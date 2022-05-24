A Piece Of Americana, The Norman Rockwell Exhibit Comes To MWPAI

The landmark Norman Rockwell exhibition is coming to Utica's Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in June.

The Rockwell exhibit will feature more than 50 original artworks, including full-scale oil paintings, photographs, drawings, magazines and tear-sheets.

Included in the exhibition will be all 323 Saturday Evening Post covers that Norman Rockwell illustrated over 47 years, from 1916 to 1963.

Rockwell’s paintings were reproduced continually on magazine covers from the 1920s to the 1960s.

"Time magazine called Rockwell “probably the best-loved U.S. artist alive, while the New York Times compared his paintings to Mark Twain’s novels"

His later paintings from the 1960s and ’70s promoted civil rights and equality for all, and even his seemingly whimsical compositions often addressed shifting gender roles, class divides, democratic values, and the embrace of all ethnicities and religions.

Through two world wars, the Great Depression, the wars in Korea and Vietnam, and the Civil Rights struggles, Rockwell promoted an optimistic world in the face of hardship and struggle.

This exhibition will present Rockwell’s story-filled scenes of American life as well as the people behind the images—from presidents to postmen.

Norman Rockwell has been organized by the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Media sponsorship has been provided by Curtis Licensing, a division of The Saturday Evening Post.

Additional support provided by a Market New York grant from I LOVE NY/ New York State’s Division of Tourism through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

The exhibit will run from June 11 to September 18.

