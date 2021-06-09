The Adirondack Railroad Preservation Society is releasing a construction update on their rail rehabilitation project.

The project requires over 84,000 tie replacements on track that has been out of service since 1981. So far, the railroad’s contractor, Tartaglia Railroad Services, has replaced over 16,000 ties at the rate of about 1,500 ties per day.

Upon completion, it will expand train and railbike service north to Tupper Lake in 2022.

The expansion creates a need for at least one more locomotive plus a high-rail truck to support operations.

So the ARPS has started a “Go Fund Me” page, and embarked on a corporate donation program, with benefits ranging from logo placement on the web page to exclusive tours of locomotives, dome car, dining car and more

“The funding for the state project is strictly for construction. Our last purchase of two locomotives was 10 years ago. With our “Go Fund Me” page, the public can contribute a tax-deductible donation, while also knowing that you helped to bring railroading back to America’s premier park, the Adirondack park. And in doing so, you will have helped to create the longest tourist railroad service in the United States,” said Adirondack Railroad Preservation Society President Bill Branson.

For more information or to contribute to the “Go Fund Me” page, go to the Adirondack Railroad page on the usual social media platforms or adirondackrr.com.

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society has operated the Adirondack Scenic Railroad since 1992 and has built a successful tourist attraction, operating on track owned by the State of New York.