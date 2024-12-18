Feeling hungry?

You're not imagining it: Fast food prices have skyrocketed in recent years.

McDonald's was just one of many chains put on blast for the seemingly endless price hikes to their menu.

Some reports and even House Republicans accused the the once inexpensive chain of jacking up its prices by 100% since the pandemic.

McDonald's Reports 3 Percent Drop In Revenue In Second Quarter

The blowback was so bad that Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, issued a public statement saying menu prices have only gone up 40 percent.

Another chain became the subject of intense public backlash after suggesting menu items would be more expensive depending on time of day,

Wendy's quickly backtracked once it became evident the plan was uniting Americans against them.

But which chain is costing Americans the most money?

A new report by Preply identified America's priciest and most overpriced fast food chains. They determined this the best way they know how, by consulting Google reviews to see which chains racked up the most complaints.

The survey searched for reviews containing words like "rip-off," "pricey," "overpriced," and "expensive."

Coming in at #1 is a place that does serve up some delicious food... but it does come come at a big price.

Shake Shack, which has 55 locations across New York, earned the crowning achievement of being the nation's most overpriced chain.

Shake Shack Burger Chain Considers I.P.O.

While their food is delicious and the portions are larger than most other chains, it comes at a steep price.

Let's build a simple order together that isn't too fancy and see what the final price is.

Checking out the menu out of Henrietta, NY, a regular cheeseburger will cost you $6.99 before tax there.

Want fries with that? Their regular crinkle cut fries cost about $4.50. And for good measure, adding a chocolate shake that are oh so delicious will add an additional $5.99 to the bill.

Put that all together, that's a roughly $20 price tag with the tax included. Don't forget the tip!

The survey also identified another popular chain here in New York as another marked as one of America's most overpriced.

Coming in as the nation's 2nd priciest chain was Five Guys, which owns and operates 92 restaurants across New York.

UK In Seventh Week Of Coronavirus Lockdown

While both chains will cost you a pretty penny, some people feel it's worth eating at either restaurant because you get served fresh food from the grill that's made to order.

I admit I am one of those people - but I have to be in the mood for either Shake Shack or Five Guys. Chances are I am not the only one who enjoys to splurge once in a while.

And that's the key term: Splurge.

With inflation kicking our collective rear ends and the holidays taking more money out of our wallets, chances are many of us won't be splurging at either burger joint until we get a few paychecks past the New Year.

