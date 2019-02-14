Analysis Of Human Bones Found At Work Site On Hold For Now

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (AP) — Experts say it likely will be several weeks before they can properly examine human skeletal remains found at an upstate New York construction site where workers accidentally dug up a gravesite that may be from the Revolutionary War.

Lisa Anderson, curator of bioarchaeology at the New York State Museum, tells The Associated Press that the bones uncovered last week in the village of Lake George are in fragile condition and can't be fully analyzed until they dry.

Anderson removed the comingled bones from the work site Monday and took them to the museum, where she'll try to determine how many individuals the bones came from.

Uniform buttons found at the site indicate the burials could be from the American Revolution, when a Continental Army encampment was located at Lake George.