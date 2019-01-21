Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Luncheon Held In Utica

The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Luncheon was held on Monday at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Utica.

The event is sponsored by the Mohawk Valley Frontiers and is held to honor the legacy of the slain civil rights leader.

Over 300 people were at the luncheon.

The keynote speaker was state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Local elected officials in attendance included Congressman Anthony Brindisi, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.