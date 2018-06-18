Applications Open For New York Outdoors-Woman Workshop

CORTLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Bowhunting, wild food foraging and yoga on a stand-up paddleboard are some of the classes included in the Department of Environmental Conservation's upcoming "Becoming an Outdoors-Woman" workshop.

The workshop is scheduled for Sept. 7-9 at Greek Peak in Cortland and will cost about $325 per person, including two nights lodging, meals and classes.

Registration is limited to 125 women. A lottery will be held to select participants. Applications must be postmarked by June 28.