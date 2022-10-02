Are Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah Dating? Pop Star Spotted on Date Night With TV Host Amid His ‘Daily Show’ Exit

Could Trevor Noah be the one for Dua Lipa?

The talk show host and pop superstar spurred romance rumors when they were spotted out during a romantic dinner Wednesday (Sept. 28).

According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the pair shared an intimate meal at a Jamaican restaurant called Miss Lily’s in Manhattan.

Fellow diners at the restaurant told the publication that Lipa and Noah sat "away from everyone else" but that it was "clear they were into each other."

After they left the restaurant, Noah and Lipa were seen embracing and even sharing a kiss.

Neither Noah nor Lipa's reps have commented on the alleged relationship as of publishing.

See pics below:

The news of a possible romance comes after Lipa called it quits with her most recent boyfriend, Anwar Hadid.

Lipa and Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother broke up in December 2021 after more than two years together.

As for Noah, his last relationship ended more recently. The TV host ended his relationship with actress Minka Kelly in May. They had been dating since 2020.

On top of a potential new romance, Noah is making major moves in terms of his career as well.

This week, he announced he will be stepping down as host of The Daily Show.

"It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected. I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up," he said in a video posted to Twitter.

While he did not give an exact reason for his departure, he did hint at his desire to do more standup comedy work.

"I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows," he said.

Noah has not yet revealed the air date for his final show.