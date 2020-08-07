Armed Man Barricaded Inside Home In Cazenovia [UPDATED]

Updated 4:36 p.m.- Authorities say the man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene after a man barricaded himself inside his home in Cazenovia.

Cazenovia Police were called to Carriage Lane at around 6:00 last night.

Police say a 36-year old man, who is armed, threatened officers before barricading himself inside his home.

All lanes of Route 20 are blocked in both directions between Carriage Lane and Fenner Road.

 

 

 

