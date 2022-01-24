Assange Wins First Stage in Effort to Appeal US Extradition

By DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has won the first stage of his effort to overturn a U.K. ruling that opened the door for his extradition to U.S. to stand trial on espionage charges.

The High Court in London gave Assange permission appeal the case to the U.K. Supreme Court.

But the Supreme Court must agree to accept the case before it can move forward.

The decision is the latest step in Assange's long battle to avoid trial on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents more than a decade ago.

