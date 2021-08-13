Back To School Guidance For Fall 2021 Has Finally Been Released in NY

Finally - there's some guidance as schools are getting ready to reopen for the academic year.

Last week, an announcement from the state's Department of Health said they would not be issuing any back to school guidance themselves. They suggested schools follow CDC guidance to create their own policies and procedures. That's when the New York State Education Department stepped in.

“At a time when schools are preparing to reopen and the COVID positivity rate is increasing, we must ensure our schools and districts have the most up-to-date resources and mitigation strategies available to keep our children and school staff safe,” said Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa.

Reopening amidst a pandemic for the second consecutive year is truly a daunting task. Our hope is that this guide, coupled with the input of local health officials will help the state’s education community as they prepare for September.

A pretty lengthy document was released for school districts to use as a guideline. Here's just some of the things addressed in it, according to CNY Central:

Masks indoors and on school buses where recommended by the CDC

Three feet of social distancing, or six feet between students and unvaccinated staff members

COVID-19 testing

Improved ventilation

Handwashing

Staying home when sick

Regular cleaning practices

NYSED says schools should provide in person learning, but should be prepared to offer remote instruction in the event of a public health emergency.

Are your kids excited to go back to school? Are you nervous about what the upcoming school year holds? You can chat with us about it inside our station app.

