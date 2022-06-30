Baz Lurhmann Says There’s a Four-Hour Cut of ‘Elvis’

Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis is already a pretty long film. The 2022 biopic clocks in at 159 minutes. But Lurhmann recently revealed he had a four-hour cut of the film sitting on a hard drive somewhere. While of course, most films end up with a lot of material on the cutting room floor, Elvis goes above and beyond. He even argues that none of it is filler, it's just that he had a responsibility to deliver the film the studio wanted.

Baz Luhrmann recently spoke with Collider about Elvis; here was how he described that longer cut:

It’s a different kind of movie. I wanted to make a movie for the theater, right? I make theatrical movies. My mission is to make a movie that’s not a franchise movie. All respect to franchise movies by the way. I love my Batman. But I want to make a movie that cross generations, will come in that's not a franchise and sit in a dark room with strangers and commune in a vast American story, a vast American opera. That’s what I hope this will be and that's what I'm fighting for is to try and bring audiences of all types back to the theater.

Asked whether might ever see this four-hour cut (or some kind of longer director’s cut) of Elvis, Luhrmann added “I can't even begin to conceive what a longer version of this would be right now. But the idea that there’s a different riff on this theatrical version, that’s years down the road. It’s years down the road, but it’s possible.”

We may or may not ever see that four-hour cut of the film, but for now, the theatrical version should suffice. The film hit theaters last weekend. and has been receiving some really solid reviews.

The Sexiest Period Dramas to Stream at Home Loved Bridgerton? Here‘s what to watch next.