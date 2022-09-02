Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you.

To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in the garbage as junk mail. But for some, when they see a 20% off coupon with their name on it, their heart flutters. Or even better - the rare “$10 off your purchase of $30 or more” coupons? Those are GOLD for coupon enthusiasts.

If you’re like a lot of us and keep an envelope of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons stashed in the glovebox of your car to use on a rainy day, you’d better start using them - your local BB&B could be closing soon.

Bed Bath & Beyond To Close Several Locations

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has announced that it will be closing approximately 150 of its lower-performing stores, as well as reducing its workforce (aka layoffs). Ugh.

The company hasn’t revealed yet which locations will be going away yet. As of August 2022, there are 716 Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the United States. Approximately 25 of those stores are in New York State, including three in the Buffalo area (McKinley Mall, Clarence Mall, and The Boulevard). There used to be a fourth Buffalo-area location in Niagara Falls, but it was a casualty of the last time BB&B decided to get rid of several locations nationwide and closed earlier this year.

In addition to closing several stores and laying off workers, there’s more bad news - especially if you’re a fan of some of their specialty brands. The company also let it be known that three out of their nine private labels (Haven, Wild Sage, and Studio 3B) will be discontinued, and the six remaining brands will offer fewer items for sale.

I guess this is a good excuse to finally use the coupons you’ve been saving up to get that fancy cooking new gadget you’ve had your eye on, but coupon and home decor lovers all over New York State are still hoping their precious Bed Bath & Beyond won’t be taken away from them.