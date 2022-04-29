10 Best Places To Raise A Family In New York State

New York State is one of the best places in the country for people to raise a family. From amazing schools to plenty of outdoor spaces New York State offers some of the best towns and cities for parents and children to enjoy their lives.

Niche.com recently put out their list of the best places to raise a family in New York State and here are the Top 10 locations. They based the ratings on public schools, safety, public areas, and more.

1. Great Neck Gardens - Rated the best place in New York State to raise a family as well as the 3rd best place overall in the country.

2. Syosset - Syosset received high marks for public schools and housing.

3. Kensington - Rated as the 3rd best place to raise a family. Kensington got high marks for Public Schools and crime and safety.

4. Jericho - Located outside New York City, Jericho got A+ for Public Schools and grades of an A for nightlife and diversity.

5. East Hills - rated as the 12th best place to live in the entire country, East Hills got good grades for public schools and housing.

6. Manhasset Hills - Located outside of New York City, Manhasset is the 6th best place to raise a family in New York State.

7. Greenville - Greenville got high marks for Public schools, housing, and nightlife.

8. Great Neck Plaza - The 8th best place to raise a family was highly touted for the ability to walk to most destinations.

9. East Williston - East Williston got A's for public schools, nightlife, and diversity.

10. Thomaston - The 10th best place to live in New York got high marks for public schools and diversity.

To see the whole list of best places to raise a family here in New York State click HERE.

