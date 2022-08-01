Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear

A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.

This bear is so big, that it looks like it swallowed the Albany bear that got stuck up in a tree in Albany's Washington Park a few months back.

One of my favorite Facebook groups is called Wildlife and Nature Lovers of Upstate New York. On this page, people from all over Upstate NY share in their interest in wildlife and nature through photos, paintings, drawings, writings, recommendations, trail info, maps, links to articles, and websites.

On Monday, a woman who says she lives up in the Adirondacks, added a photo to that Wildlife Facebook group of an enormous black bear, foraging for food on her front lawn.

Carolin Harpp tells us that he showed up on her front lawn last Tuesday night at 12:15 AM in the Town of Adirondack.

She says that he was approximately 4 feet from her house, and judging by the bunny cage behind him that measures 42 inches tall, Harpp tells us this big boy stands nearly 5 feet tall.

"There have been many (bear) sightings in the area, not sure if anyone has this one beat!"

Here's the fella that Harpp is referring to, a massive black bear that some estimated weights between 450-500 pounds - and while he's looking for a tasty snack, he certainly doesn't look like he's been without food - but I'm not about to argue with him!

Photo: Carolin Harpp Facebook

