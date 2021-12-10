Police Searching for Suspect in Robbery at Sunoco Gas Station in Lee
UPDATE: 12/11/2021 12:20am Authorities are searching for the suspect in a robbery that took place at the A&M Rome Sunoco Gas Station at 4644 Rome-Taberg Road / Route 69 in Lee.
The location was previously known as the New England Style Market.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol deputies secured the store when they arrived at approximately 8:30pm on Friday, December 10, 2021. The OCSO's criminal investigation unit and forensic unit confirmed that a robbery had taken place.
The suspect, identified as a black woman, approximately 5-feet tall, was wearing winter clothing and a mask. Sheriff Maciol says that she allegedly "displayed what appeared to be a handgun while demanding cash from the clerk." She then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and appeared to be headed toward Rome.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Investigator C.J. Paravati at: (315) 765.2334.
Original Story:
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery this evening at the New England Style Market in the Town of Lee.
The robbery was reported at approximately 8:29pm at 4644 Route 69.
The investigation is active. No additional information is available at this time.
Anyone with knowledge that may be helpful in the investigation should call the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at: (315) 736.8364.