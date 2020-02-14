Brindisi Deliver Valentine’s Day Cards To Local Veterans

Congressman Anthony Brindisi stopped by the CNY Veterans Outreach Center in Utica on Friday to deliver Valentine’s Day cards to local veterans.

The cards were made by local students for Brindisi’s Valentines for Veterans program.

Brindisi says they got cards from several area school districts, including Utica, Whitesboro, New Hartford and Rome.

Members of Brindisi’s staff delivered Valentine’s Day cards to Veterans in four additional locations across the 22nd district

Dave Smith, WIBX