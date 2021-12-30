The Utica Center for Development/CNY Veterans Outreach Center is kicking off the “Clean Out Your Closet” Campaign.

The center is looking for donations including linens, towels, pillows, blankets and even mixed matched socks.

Donations can be dropped off at the Utica Center for Development at 729 Washington Street in downtown Utica or at donations bins placed throughout the area.

Rebuilding CNY Reuse Store, 494 French Road, Utica

Harley Davidson of Utica, 4870 Commercial Drive, New York Mills

Nimey's New Generation Cars, 2104, Dwyer Avenue Utica

Leon Roberts American Legion Post 161, 9550 Depot Street, Holland Patent

Rome VFW Post 2246, 315 North Washington Street, Rome

Sylvan Beach Post 1153, 703 Clifford Avenue, Sylvan Beach

Oriskany Legion Post 1148, 7980 Route 69, Oriskany

Utica American Legion Post 229, 409 Herkimer Road, Utica

VFW Herkimer Post 4915, 131 Mohawk Street in Herkimer

More locations will be added.

courtesy of CNY Veterans Outreach Center

All donations are separated and sorted through by staff and volunteers.

Useable items are distributed throughout the area to assist those in need and unusable items are recycled.

The goal is to raise funds to convert the former YWCA building into affordable housing for veterans.

The center is also accepting donations of old Christmas lights to be recycled.

The CNY Veterans Outreach Center is in the process of creating a resourceful, one-stop facility in Utica for veterans residing throughout Central New York. The facility offers, among other services:

Transitional housing for homeless veterans with permanent housing for disabled and elderly veterans

Case management

Referrals to legal assistance

Referrals to VA benefits

Food pantry/donation room

Medical Transportation

Housing assistance for those who qualify

