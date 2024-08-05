The 9 Most Dangerous Cities in New York Are All Located Upstate

The 9 Most Dangerous Cities in New York Are All Located Upstate

Crime appears to be on the rise across the nation, but some places have it a lot worse than others.

While New York is nowhere near Gotham-levels of bad, some headlines really makes us want an orphan billionaire that dresses like a bat to clean up our streets.

So, if Batman were to hypothetically exist and call New York his home, where would he live? A recent survey looked into the 9 most crime-infested cities in the Empire State and, shockingly, every last one of them was from Upstate.

New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024

Move over, New York City, these Upstate NY metro areas have been crowned the most dangerous cities in the entire state... well, according to housegrail.com.

This list was obviously disappointing to many, and may be confusing to some since New York City failed to make a spot. Considering all the nasty news we hear about the city on the daily, there is clearly some disconnect.

According to NYPD, it claims the city's crime rates are on the decline and hitting record lows in some cases.

Meanwhile, areas like Buffalo and Syracuse are seeing an uptick in violent crime. When it comes to #1 Buffalo, its crime rate was found to be three times the national average and it has been on the upswing since 2021.

As for Syracuse, the city's climbing poverty levels are throwing the city in disarray. Its murder rate is "astoundingly high," the survey warned.

Utica's last place finish on the list was also a bit of a shock, but not entirely unsurprising since the city has endured several violent incidents since the start of the New Year.

Youth violence is on the rise, which is contributing to the city's overall violent crime and murder rate.

As for what can possibly turn this alarming trend around, the survey says the arrival of new big tech companies can knock Utica off the list soon, as they will bring more jobs and stability to the city's otherwise rocky economy.

Let us know your thoughts below. Do you think this list is accurate? Sound off via the station app below.

