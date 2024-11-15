Upstate New York School Superintendent Announces Upcoming Retirement

It is always difficult when a school district loses a devoted leader. That is the case for one Upstate New York School District whose Superintendent has announced his retirement plans for July of 2025.

Dr. Ravo Root penned a letter to the Camden Central School District Community earlier this week informing everyone his last day on the job will be on July 31st, 2025. Dr. Root has given plenty of notice and writes,

I am announcing this early in the school year to afford the Board of Education with the best possible opportunity to seek and appoint my successor, allowing for the smoothest transition possible so we can stay focused on our goal of bringing our best effort for every student, every day.

Those who are tasked with replacing a Superintendent know the challenges that may arise in searching for a quality replacement. Many other CNY schools are currently going through the process, or just recently have.

Root has thoroughly enjoyed his seven years at the helm in Camden and listed a few of his accomplishments in the relatively short time he's been on the job. A few key accomplishments are listed below.

Reintroducing armed School Patrol Officers in each building.

Camden Middle School earned the prestigious National/New York State School to Watch distinction.

Implementing the Capturing Kids’ Hearts Character Education Curriculum, with McConnellsville Elementary recognized as one of this organization’s National Showcase Schools for modeling a positive culture and climate.

Providing mental health screening opportunities for students in grades K-12 using the BIMAS II Assessment Tool.

Partnering with Connected Community Schools to help meet the basic needs of students and families.

Resuming a team-teaching approach at Camden Middle School.

Expanding our communications efforts with a quarterly newsletter, a streamlined district website, a mobile app, and increased use of social media.

Establishing a common curriculum to teach literacy with evidence-based practices at the elementary level.

Launching a Before the Bell Program that allows working parents to have their students supervised at school prior to the start of the school day.

Increasing extracurricular opportunities for students, including Girls Wrestling, an ESports Team, Unified Bowling, Basketball, Fine Arts, and a Clay Target Team.

Creating the district’s first-ever Pre-K High Needs Classroom, bringing some of our neediest early learners into our school.

Forging a partnership with MVCC and International Wire, allowing students to earn high school and college credits simultaneously while participating in a manufacturing internship.

Of course he doesn't give himself all the credit. He was sure to thank the Camden Central School District Board of Education, Administration, Faculty and Staff for all their hard work in the process.

Dr. Root writes,

Our time together is not done yet, and I know we’ll finish this year out as strong as ever. I look forward to supporting our students through the end of my term and beyond, and I will always bleed Camden blue.

He and his school community will continue to do their very best to keep the care and education of students a top priority and the this announcement will have no impediment on that goal and that motivation. Best wishes and congratulations are in order for Dr. Ravo Root.

