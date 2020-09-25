Car Strikes Horse and Buggy On State Route 26 In Augusta

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy in Augusta.

Sheriff Maciol says deputies responded to the scene of the accident on Wednesday, September 24th at 5 p.m. They were called to the area of Route 26 and Gifford Hill Road for an accident involving a car and a horse and buggy.

Sheriff Maciol says an investigation determined that 69-year-old Nancy Swan of Oneida was driving her Hyundai north on Route 26 when she struck the rear of the horse drawn buggy. The operator of the buggy was 28-year-old Raymond Shelter of Augusta and he was transported to St. Elizabeth's for minor injuries and further evaluation, according to officials.

Sheriff officials say Swan was issued a ticket for 'Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent.' She will appear in the Town of Augusta Court at a later date.