If you're considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, in most cases, you don't need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors anymore.

That's the latest from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued new guidance on Thursday. Vaccinated persons - those who are at least two weeks past their second COVID shot, or first if it was from Johnson and Johnson - no longer need to stay six feet from others who are also vaccinated, and can lower their masks.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky called the news 'exciting' and powerful, via CNBC:

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” Walensky said. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

It's important to note, Walensky says there are still circumstances in which the mask should remain on. Among them, healthcare settings, and with 'large' crowds, like at an airport or on a plane. Also, if a business is requiring a mask, you still need to wear one.

Obviously, those not vaccinated are still urged to wear a mask around others, an adhere to six-foot distancing, and other social distancing protocols.

The news is overdue and welcome for those who have been inoculated, and may serve as a motivating factor to those who are on the fence about receiving the vaccine.

Despite the CDC's change in guidance, residents are expected to follow existing state or local regulations as it pertains to masks and distancing until further notice.

